iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,557 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 9.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $42,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 705,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 752,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 26,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.34 on Monday, reaching $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

