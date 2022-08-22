iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,673 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $931,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVV traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.22. 60,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.