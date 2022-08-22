iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Lessened by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $23,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $193.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.59. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

