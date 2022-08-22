iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

