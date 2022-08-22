iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.88. 1,115,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,955,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

