iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.86. 2,603,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63.

