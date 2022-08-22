iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,569,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,857,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 526,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,236,660. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

