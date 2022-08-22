iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,868 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,137,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,320,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after buying an additional 121,458 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.40. 12,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,347. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.00.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

