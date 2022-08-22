iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

AGG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.61. 139,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776,455. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

