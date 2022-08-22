iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.44

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.44 and last traded at $58.46, with a volume of 20695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
