iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.44

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.44 and last traded at $58.46, with a volume of 20695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

