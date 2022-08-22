Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Trimmed by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after purchasing an additional 424,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.29. 10,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

