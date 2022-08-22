IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned 1.15% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Shares of MMIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,404. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

