Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 95,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,478,479. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

