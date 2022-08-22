Intrua Financial LLC Sells 5,080 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.3% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,855,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 408.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 943,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148,058 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.80. 132,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.30 and a 200 day moving average of $173.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

