Intrua Financial LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $23.81. 5,765,798 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.
