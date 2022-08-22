Intrua Financial LLC Sells 2,651 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $5.25 on Monday, reaching $253.31. 7,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,731. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

