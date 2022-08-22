Intrua Financial LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IJH stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.68. 60,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,992. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.93.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

