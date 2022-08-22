Intrua Financial LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,979,875. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

