Intrua Financial LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.10. 47,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

