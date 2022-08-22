Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.67. The stock had a trading volume of 98,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,252,827. The company has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average of $145.36.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.