Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,895 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
ARKK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,889,590. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65.
