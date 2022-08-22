Internxt (INXT) Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges

Internxt (INXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Internxt has a market cap of $1.62 million and $178,499.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internxt coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00006812 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internxt has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,225.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00129509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Internxt (INXT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

