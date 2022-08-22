InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 2.4 %
IHG stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69.
InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.
Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.