Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Atlantic Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ICE opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

