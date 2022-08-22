Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Shares Sold by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lessened its position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,923 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQMDU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,467,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,066,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000.

NASDAQ:IQMDU remained flat at $10.09 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

