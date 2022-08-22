INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $210.00

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.55), with a volume of 125221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.59).
The stock has a market capitalization of £214.53 million and a PE ratio of -49.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. INSPECS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.26%.
INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.
