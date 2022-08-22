INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $210.00

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.55), with a volume of 125221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.59).

INSPECS Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £214.53 million and a PE ratio of -49.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71.

INSPECS Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. INSPECS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

INSPECS Group Company Profile

In other INSPECS Group news, insider Christopher Kay purchased 8,426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £18,874.24 ($22,805.99). In other news, insider Robin Totterman bought 40,485 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £99,997.95 ($120,828.84).

(Get Rating)

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.

