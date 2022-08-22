Insider Selling: Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Sells 3,028 Shares of Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ VREX traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $22.31. 179,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $887.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.88.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
