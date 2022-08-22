Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) VP Richard J. Edwards sold 13,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $3,291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,583.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.31. 110,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,102. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,332,000 after purchasing an additional 463,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,757,000 after buying an additional 49,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROLL. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

