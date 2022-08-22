Insider Selling: Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX) Insider Sells 8,000,000 Shares of Stock

Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX – Get Rating) insider Kenn(Jefrey) Ong sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total value of A$400,000.00 ($279,720.28).

Flexiroam Limited engages in the telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity business worldwide. The company offers mobile data plans, coverages, and the Flexiroam app. It also provides e-SIM capable solutions supporting a range of IoT solutions, including low data usage IoT applications.

