Insider Buying: United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Lloyd Bardswich purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,231.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lloyd Bardswich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, August 7th, Lloyd Bardswich purchased 7,500 shares of United States Antimony stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $3,525.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Lloyd Bardswich purchased 65,000 shares of United States Antimony stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of UAMY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 228,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,634. United States Antimony Co. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter worth about $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

