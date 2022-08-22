Insider Buying: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) Director Stephen Loukas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.38 per share, with a total value of C$56,889.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 796,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,060,255.92.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OBE traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.66. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$961.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

