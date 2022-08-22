Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £145.86 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 858 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £145.86 ($176.24).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 823 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of £148.14 ($179.00).

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic stock opened at GBX 863.50 ($10.43) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 834.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 831.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,962.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 716.54 ($8.66) and a one year high of GBX 1,011 ($12.22).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Britvic Company Profile

BVIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($10.33) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($11.90) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 963.75 ($11.65).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

