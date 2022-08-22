Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £145.86 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 858 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £145.86 ($176.24).
Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 823 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of £148.14 ($179.00).
Britvic Stock Performance
Britvic stock opened at GBX 863.50 ($10.43) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 834.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 831.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,962.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 716.54 ($8.66) and a one year high of GBX 1,011 ($12.22).
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
