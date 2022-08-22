Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Holdings Decreased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $1,085,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,454. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

