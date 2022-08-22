Innova Price Tops $0.0337 on Top Exchanges (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $232,543.64 and approximately $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

