Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Down 7%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.11. 846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 204,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Stock Down 13.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $539.87 million and a PE ratio of -10.33.

Insider Activity at Imago BioSciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $108,657.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,382.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $147,356. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $57,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,112 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 428,127 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,452,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 68.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 323,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.