IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC) PT Lowered to $1.63 at Cormark

IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cormark to $1.63 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
IM Cannabis Stock Performance
IM Cannabis Company Profile
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IM Cannabis (IMCC)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.