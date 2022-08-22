Hot Cross Reaches Market Cap of $1.98 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Hot Cross has a market cap of $1.98 million and $646,651.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00780252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

