Hord Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $345,965.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00785511 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hord Coin Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.
Hord Coin Trading
