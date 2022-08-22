Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $42.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

