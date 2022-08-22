HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Purchases 13 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower purchased 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,185 ($14.32) per share, for a total transaction of £154.05 ($186.14).

On Wednesday, July 20th, David Bower acquired 12 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($14.23) per share, with a total value of £141.36 ($170.81).

Shares of HSV stock traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,184.32 ($14.31). 1,784,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,125. The company has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,036.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,173.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 983.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HomeServe plc has a one year low of GBX 578.33 ($6.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,188 ($14.35).

HSV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.72).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

