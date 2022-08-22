Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $27,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,291,000 after buying an additional 347,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,763,000 after purchasing an additional 311,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,811,000 after buying an additional 1,143,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $133.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.62. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

