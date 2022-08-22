Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 102001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Highland Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60.

About Highland Copper

(Get Rating)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.