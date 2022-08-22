Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 436,523 Shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,523 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalon Acquisition were worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

AVAC stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Avalon Acquisition Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

