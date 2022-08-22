Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 3,844 Shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 4.50% of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBAX opened at $10.08 on Monday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

