Highbridge Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,408 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.27% of ACE Convergence Acquisition worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,264,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,943,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACEV opened at $10.17 on Monday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 55,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $567,241.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 885,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,745.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

