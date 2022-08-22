Highbridge Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,792 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Fortify Acquisition were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

