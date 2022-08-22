Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,805,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 5.33% of Consilium Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $2,987,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $260,000.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSLM opened at $9.87 on Monday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

