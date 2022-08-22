Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Holdings in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,383 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 2.20% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTPB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 300,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 862,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPB opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

