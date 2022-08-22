Highbridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $37,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 105,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $53.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

