Highbridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,224 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,587,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VII opened at $9.89 on Monday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Company Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.